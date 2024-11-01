This made my day: Yishun coffee shop patrons and doctor save man who collapsed

When a man collapsed in a coffee shop in Yishun, a few patrons and a doctor wasted no time in helping him, likely saving his life.

Roslan Rahman, who operates a satay stall at the coffee shop in question, detailed the incident in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 30).

His assistant and close friend, Rahmat, had gone to the coffee shop on his day off after cycling and suddenly collapsed as he was having a seizure, said Roslan.

Rahmat also stopped breathing soon after, he added.

Upon witnessing this, a woman who was sitting near the collapsed man sprung into action, instructing bystanders to lay him on the floor.

Another coffee shop patron ran to the nearby Heartland Clinic at Yishun Street 31 to fetch a doctor, while a third bystander called an ambulance.

CPR administered by doctor

A Dr Lee, who arrived at the scene almost immediately, began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Rahmat, said Roslan.

The female patron then got an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and assisted Dr Lee in using it.

Their efforts paid off, as the man started breathing again, although remaining unconscious.

Meanwhile, the patron who had called an ambulance waited by the road to guide paramedics to the scene.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it received a call for assistance at Block 335C Yishun Street 31 on Tuesday, at about 8:10pm.

SCDF conveyed a person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

In his post, Roslan wrote that Rahmat is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU) at the hospital, where he remains unconscious but in stable condition.

He thanked Dr Lee, the female patron who took charge, and all others that helped his friend.

"Without you and the lady diner, a life could have been lost today. Everyone at the coffee shop played a part during this emergency. Thanks to all," wrote Roslan.

"This shows the racial harmony that we enjoyed at Yishun Riverwalk," he added.

AsiaOne has reached out to Roslan and Heartland Family Clinic for more information.

