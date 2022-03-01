Maid filmed hitting wheelchair-bound senior in Queenstown assisting with police investigations

A maid is assisting with police investigations after she was filmed raising a hand against her wheelchair-bound employer in Queenstown.

In a TikTok video shared on Monday (Feb 28) by Sgxiaohujun, the woman was seen tugging at the elderly man's arms and appeared to have smacked his head.

Although the incident went on "for a while", the TikTok user wrote: "My wife did not stop the helper because she was with our young children."

Adding that he later located the pair at Dawson Place and called the police, Sgxiaohujun said that the domestic helper "begged him to let them leave".

While the TikTok user said that the maid was abusing the senior, some netizens questioned what could have made her lose her cool in the first place.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Sgxiaohujun

Others, however, pointed out that no matter the reason for the argument, she should not have used violence against her elderly employer.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Sgxiaohujun

The police told AsiaOne that they received a call for help at 2.45pm on Monday.

A 36-year-old woman is now assisting with investigations into a case of voluntarily causing hurt.

ALSO READ: Maid kisses and hugs man in front of wheelchair-bound employer at Jurong West

chingshijie@asiaone.com