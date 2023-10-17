Maid loses cash, bursts into tears after stranger in Boon Keng gives her money and food

She may have lost her money, but she's found compassion worth far more.

A maid was aided by a good Samaritan and stranger who offered her money and food while she was in a pinch, she shared in an anonymous post on Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Sunday (Oct 15).

Admitting that she "burst into tears" before writing her post, the maid recalled how she had attempted to buy bread at a bakery in Boon Keng when she realised the cash in her wallet was missing.

She instead decided not to buy the bread and cancelled the order. However, a woman then went up to her and offered her bread that she had bought herself.

"She also put some cash in the plastic bag," the maid said. "I tried to ask for her phone number but she didn't give it to me."

From photographs uploaded with the post, she looks to have received about $30 from that stranger.

Adding that she had made the post on Complaint Singapore in hopes of locating her benefactor, the maid expressed that she wants to visit her to "repay her kindness".

[[nid:626797]]

Photographs of the Samaritan were also attached to the post.

"She means a lot to me as a helper. In my hard life still got good people who help me."

Many netizens likewise showered praise on the Samaritan, referring to her as a "kind soul" and a "kind lady with a big heart".

Other users also commented that the maid ought to "pay it forward" by helping others in need, should she come across them.

A user, however, felt that the maid's attempt at finding the Samaritan wasn't necessary.

"Kind souls with big hearts do not need publicity when they help the poor or needy," the comment wrote.

[[nid:609344]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com