Maid injured in Sembawang accident returns to Myanmar for treatment: 'I don't have the money for surgery'

A 35-year-old domestic helper who was injured after being hit by a car in Sembawang has returned to Myanmar for treatment, reportedly because she could not afford surgery locally.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News at Changi Airport on Saturday (July 25), the woman, who wished to be known only as Myat, said she had been in Singapore for less than six months and had resigned from her job three days before the July 23 accident.

The accident occurred on Thursday at Wellington Circle in Sembawang, near Block 508B Wellington Circle, when she was struck by a car and her leg became trapped beneath the vehicle.

Recounting the accident, Myat told Shin Min Daily News that she was walking when she saw a car parked along the road.

"I thought the car would not move, so I crossed the road. I did not expect it to suddenly turn and run over my right leg," she said, adding that she felt intense pain and was unable to move after her leg became trapped.

Her right leg was pinned under the car's wheel for about 20 minutes before Singapore Civil Defence Force officers arrived and used hydraulic rescue equipment to free her.

She was subsequently taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. A 39-year-old male driver is assisting police with ongoing investigations.

Ex-employer helped pay hospital bills

Following medical assessment, doctors later found that Myat had suffered two fractures in her right leg and advised that surgery was necessary.

"The doctor said I need to have surgery and had to pay a deposit of $40,000 first. I don't have the money, so I can't proceed with the surgery," she said.

After spending two nights in hospital, Myat said she decided to return to Myanmar, where she plans to undergo the operation with financial assistance from her family.

During her two-night hospital stay, Myat estimated that her bill came to about $3,000.

Unable to afford the medical expenses on her own, she turned to her former employer for help.

"My former employer kindly lent me money to pay my hospital bills and also helped me buy my flight ticket back to Myanmar," said Myat.

She added that she plans to repay the money once she receives compensation.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com