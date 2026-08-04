Maju Forest, Gillman Barracks plans: More conservation will mean fewer homes built, says Alvin Tan

The clearing of forests to make way for new homes at Gillman Barracks and Sunset Way is a trade-off that the Government must carefully evaluate, said Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan.

"In our current conceptual plan, we've already reduced the number of homes to retain important green and heritage areas identified through the studies," he told Parliament on Tuesday (Aug 4).

"If we conserve even more, we will build even fewer homes."

Tan was responding to some 18 parliamentary questions filed by MPs over the new housing plans announced by HDB on July 10, which proposes the clearing of about 10ha of forested land near Gillman Barracks and developing about 15ha of Maju Forest in the Sunset Way area.

Residents and the public have raised conservation concerns, with some petitioning for the forests to be protected and preserved.

On Tuesday, Tan, who is also Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, reiterated that the housing plans have not been finalised.

"While the formal consultation period for the Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) and Heritage Impact Assessments (HIA) ends on Aug 6, our engagement with stakeholders will continue, as we adjust and refine the development plans based on the inputs received," he said.

These assessments do not "justify a detailed plan that is already fixed", Tan added.

At Gillman Barracks, HDB has said it will retain key ecological and heritage features including historic buildings and a native-dominated secondary forest.

The site of Maju Forest will keep about 8ha of forested land, including a natural freshwater stream and vegetation as well as the area around the Old Jurong Railway Line.

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Tan also told Parliament that some adjacent sites that appear vacant or underused are already being developed for housing, needed for other national purposes or cannot be redeveloped yet.

"Difficult trade-offs" as seen in this case cannot be avoided as Singapore's housing needs continue to grow, he said.

Current fertility rate doesn't reflect housing demand

While Singapore's total fertility rate has fallen in recent years, HDB homebuyers today and in the near future "were born decades ago when our birth rates were higher", said Tan.

He also cited smaller households as another reason behind the increased housing demand. More young married couples want to live away from their parents, and more singles are also seeking homes of their own.

"If we want more Singaporeans to qualify for HDB housing, and get their homes sooner, then we must build more homes and build them faster," he said.

Tan pointed out that "we must be honest with Singaporeans about the choices before us, listen carefully to their views, and improve our plans wherever we can".

"And after weighing all the considerations, Government must decide in the interests of Singapore and Singaporeans," he said.

HDB will later release reports summarising agencies' responses to the feedback, and any amendments made to the original set of plans.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com