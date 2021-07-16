'Malays are the same', supervisor says after seeing employee's medical certificate

When a man recently showed his medical certificate to his supervisor, he wasn't expecting a reply written in a language he couldn't understand.

On Wednesday (July 14), Twitter user Qayywm shared a screenshot of his text conversation with his supervisor, writing: "This was the text from my supervisor when I sent him a copy of my MC. Racism needs to stop."

His tweet soon went viral, garnering more than 12,000 likes and 14,000 retweets.

The first image showed a photo of Qayywm's medical slip from Pioneer Polyclinic where a doctor wrote that he was unfit for duty for three days due to acute respiratory illness.

Instead of wishing him a quick recovery, his supervisor told him: "Please apply leave MC form [sic]," adding in Chinese: "Malays are all the same."

According to Wake Up, Singapore, Qayywm subsequently disclosed the name of the company he worked for. It was a lift contractor called 9G Elevator.

After seeing his tweet, netizens expressed their disappointment towards the supervisor with one of them asking: "Other races in Singapore don't fall sick meh?"

Responding to a media inquiry, 9G Elevator said they "are aware of the post and working to gather more information and investigate the incident as quickly as possible."

"There is no place for racist or discriminatory behaviour of any kind at 9G or any workplace. We continually work to ensure that all our employees feel welcome, safe, and heard."

However, angry netizens have started leaving the company multiple one-star ratings on Google reviews.

It is unclear if Qayywm has lodged a complaint against the company, AsiaOne has contacted him for more information.

