Malaysia armed forces chief in Singapore for introductory visit

Malaysia's Armed Forces chief Malek Razak Sulaiman is on a three-day visit to Singapore till Friday (April 10).

In a statement on Thursday night, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said General Malek is making his introductory visit to Singapore after becoming the 24th armed forces chief on Feb 1.

"Both countries' armed forces interact regularly through a wide range of activities, including bilateral exercises, visits and professional exchanges, cross attendance of courses, as well as through multilateral platforms like the Five Power Defence Arrangements, the Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM), and ADMM-Plus," Mindef said.

It added that such interactions have strengthened professional ties and mutual understanding between both armed forces, and have contributed to regional security and stability.

General Malek called on Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing on Thursday morning.

They reaffirmed the "warm and long-standing" defence relations between the two countries, and reinforced the importance of close cooperation between regional countries to demonstrate stability in the changing environment.

The general also called on Chief of Defence Force Aaron Beng, and visited the Digital and Intelligence Service's Cyber Defence Test and Experimentation Centre. There, General Malek was briefed on the facility's functions and capabilities, which simulate sophisticated real-world cyber defence scenarios.

He also visited the Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) 112 Squadron at Changi Air Base (East), where he was briefed on the A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport's (MRTT) roles, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

The RSAF mounted two evacuation flights from Saudi Arabia using the MRTT on March 10 and March 12, reuniting a total of 299 Singaporeans and their dependents with their families.

[[nid:732476]]

editor@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without the permission of AsiaOne.