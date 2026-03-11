'Full of gratitude and happiness': Singaporeans and dependents back home on first of 2 RSAF evacuation flights from Saudi Arabia

Boarding a flight home can be nostalgic. But in times of uncertainty and conflict, the sight of a military plane bearing the Singapore flag and the words "Republic of Singapore Air Force", along with the familiar pixelated uniform, can bring relief — even tears.

That was the experience of some 218 Singaporeans and their dependents who boarded the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) A330 multi-role tanker transport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday (March 10) evening.

Their boarding pass? The Singapore passport — the world's most powerful — and a "ticket" to get on board the first of two military evacuation flights mounted by the Singapore government, following two repatriation flights on March 7 and March 8.

Cheers, smiles and tears flowed as those waiting at Changi Airport Terminal 2 saw their family members and loved ones entering the arrival hall after the RSAF flight landed at about 6am on Wednesday morning.

'Full of gratitude and happiness'

For 33-year-old Wan Nordin, who moved to Doha for work some two years back, he was simply relieved to be back home.

"The tension had been escalating for a few months...This was an actual war. The previous [incidents] were more of once-off events. This was definitely more tense, more fearful," Wan told AsiaOne.

He was accompanied by his elder sister, Nor Fadillah Nordin, 36, who made the trip from across the Causeway just to receive him.

Fadillah said that she was worried about her brother, but trusted that he would have the "initiative" to know when it was time to return home to Singapore.

Acknowledging her sister's concerns, Wan pointed to the others waiting for their family members and loved ones: "Many of us think that the challenges are only for those who are stranded overseas, but I think this [scene] is a good testimony. If you look around, many of the families here faced challenges too."

"So it's full of gratitude and happiness," Wan added.

He thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' (MFA) officials at the embassy in Doha and in Riyadh for looking out for him and fellow Singaporeans in the Middle East.

"It was long and it was tiring since day one, when we had to take the bus from Doha to Riyadh, and after that, stay overnight at Riyadh before taking the flight. But look, it's worth it. Everyone put in their best, and so we have nothing to complain," Wan said.

44-year-old Samantha Merman, has been residing in Doha for 20 years with her mother, husband and two sons. The mother of two works as a strategist.

Merman told AsiaOne that while they still found Qatar to be "relatively safe", her family decided that their elderly mother should return to Singapore.

Describing the flight, Merman said: "It was amazing. It was seamless. The crew and the military personnel onboard were fantastic. They were handing out water. I think everyone was just relieved to see our men and women in uniform.

"We were like, 'Thank you, thank you, thank you.'"

'It is our duty to bring Singaporeans home safely': Zaqy

Speaking to the media at Changi Airport Terminal 2, where he personally received the passengers on board the RSAF aircraft, Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad said that the Singapore government wanted to give its assurance to Singaporeans amidst the danger and stress they faced being away from their families.

"The Middle East situation has become dangerous and volatile with many Singaporeans left stranded with no commercial flights available...This is a relief, to see them come off the plane, seeing them back with their families and loved ones," he said.

He added that this is what the Government had sought to do — to give assurance to Singaporeans.

"We are here to help and to facilitate...I think this is the right thing to do, it is our duty to bring Singaporeans home safely."

Zaqy also paid tribute to the air force, noting that it will be conducting another evacuation flight on Thursday (March 12) to bring more Singaporeans home.

"Our RSAF team, when called upon, showed courage — fully knowing that going into the region meant [possibly] coming under attack. This is something that I salute them for, for their bravery. They've done so without hesitation," he said.

[[nid:731038]]

editor@asiaone.com