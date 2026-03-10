RSAF aircraft begins journey to Riyadh to bring Singaporeans home

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) aircraft took off from Changi Air Base on Tuesday (March 10) morning, a day after the Singapore Government confirmed two more repatriation flights for Singaporeans and their dependents stranded in the Middle East.

Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad said in a social media post after the MRTT's departure that the deployment is an "important mission".

"Amidst the lack of feasible commercial options, many Singaporeans have requested for assistance to return to Singapore, in the midst of the conflict in the Middle East. The Singapore Government has deployed the MRTT to bring them home.

"This is an important mission and we will do our utmost to ensure everyone returns safely. I am grateful for the commitment and courage of our men and women of the RSAF who volunteered for this mission, knowing that the region is still facing attacks," Zaqy added.

Unlike the two repatriation flights on Saturday (March 7) and Sunday, undertaken by national carrier Singapore Airlines, the RSAF's mission is expected to be operationally more challenging as Saudi Arabia is situated further inland.

The kingdom also hosts a significant United States military presence.

Saudi Arabia has reportedly told Tehran that continued attacks on the kingdom and its energy sector could push Riyadh to respond in kind.

In a joint statement on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and Ministry of Defence said the RSAF MRTT's deployment is in response to the urgent need of Singaporeans in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia for assisted departure to Singapore.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Gan Siow Huang said in a separate Facebook post that mounting repatriation flights requires careful planning and coordination, adding that security conditions on the ground "can change very quickly".

She added that the Government will continue to do its best to bring Singaporeans home.

@asiaone A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) A330 multi-role tanker transport took off from Changi Air Base for Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (March 10) morning. #sgnews #Singapore #AirForce #MiddleEast #Conflict #Iran #SaudiArabia #Military 📽️: AsiaOne ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

[[nid:731104]]

editor@asiaone.com