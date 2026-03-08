'Living through hell': Relief and tears at Changi T3 as first batch of Singaporeans in Middle East returns home

Quiet anticipation turned into cheers and tears at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on Saturday (March 7) night as some 152 Singaporeans and their dependents returned home on Singapore Airlines flight SQ8001.

Family members, friends and relatives of those onboard starting streaming in to the waiting area of the arrival hall near belt 47 just after 8pm.

Several were seen checking flight tracking applications on their mobile phones with eager anticipation. Afterall, it has been almost a week of uncertainty and worry for some, after the United States and Israel struck Iran on Feb 28.

In the week that followed, the Middle East crisis widened as Iran launched retaliatory strikes around the Gulf. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump's demand for Iran's "unconditional surrender" was scoffed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who called Trump's demand "a dream".

There was palpable relief when the flight information display system finally indicated SQ8001's status as "landed", as tensed expressions turned into smiles.

Nina Zafar, 50 was among those waiting near belt 47 - her sister Zehra and her five-year-old niece have been living in Dubai for a few years.

According to Nina, the top floor of Zehra's apartment was struck by a drone just days before.

"It's horrifying and they were carrying missiles...they've just been pretty much living through hell. As soon as MFA sent out the survey form, we were like: 'Just sign it and get yourselves back to Singapore.'"

Turning to the overland trip from Dubai to Muscat, Nina said her family followed Zehra's updates closely.

"It was a very long journey, but they felt very supported the whole way through and that was very comforting," she added.

On what she would do in the next moment once her sister enters the arrival hall, Nina said: "Probably scream in delight and hug her. We'll be really thrilled...just to have her on safe land."

It was a similar story for Muthu Kumar, 63, whose son has been working in Dubai since 2025 and had recently returned for Chinese New Year.

"We were very worried about him...so I asked him to contact MFA and e-Register with them, and standby to pack up and move once there is a call.

"So, thank God that the Singapore Government has really done a good job by sending the flight to Oman and bringing them back," he said.

Varun Seth, 40, was on a business trip to Germany and was transiting through Dubai when conflict broke out, resulting in multiple flight cancellations by Emirates.

"There was no way to get out," Varun recalled, adding that he is very thankful for the government-assisted repatriation flight: "It was very well arranged. The flight was at a very nominal fee...we felt instantly at home once we boarded the bus to Oman."

In a social media post the same night, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said 152 Singaporeans and their dependents were on the flight.

It added that the flight also carried citizens from Malaysia and the Republic of Korea on the remaining available seats.

"This reflects the spirit of solidarity during such times of crisis, just like how other countries helped Singaporeans return home in the past," the ministry said.

Second repatriation flight on Sunday

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong took to his Facebook after the first flight landed, thanking officers from the MFA and its counterparts across other government agencies, including the flight crew.

"Our thoughts remain with those whose loved ones have not yet returned. MFA will be mounting a second flight tomorrow and will continue reaching out to Singaporeans in affected areas, while also organising assisted overland trips for Singaporeans elsewhere in the Middle East.

"Our officers are working hard under challenging conditions, to ensure the safety and security of Singaporeans," SM Lee added.

MFA is currently making plans to dispatch a third repatriation flight for Singaporeans and their dependents from Saudi Arabia to Singapore during the window of March 10 to 12, 2026.

Plans are also underway to provide overland transport from Doha in Qatar, Manama in Bahrain, Al Khobar and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia for Singaporeans to Riyadh — one day before the confirmed flight date.

