Malaysia-registered car found with nearly 3kg of drugs at Woodlands Checkpoint; 20-year-old man arrested

Law enforcement officers at Woodlands Checkpoint recently uncovered almost 3kg of drugs hidden inside pet food and beverage packaging in an inbound Malaysia-registered car.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jan 13), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said its officers who conducted checks on the car on Dec 29 detected the drugs and referred the case to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

CNB officers then conducted further checks on the car.

In total, officers found 20 bundles of drugs — comprising about 1.46kg of heroin and 1.44kg of methamphetamine, commonly known as Ice.

A 20-year-old Malaysian man was arrested in relation to the incident.

Earlier the same month, on Dec 22, ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint found two black bundles in a passenger's bag after performing a search of another Malaysia-registered car.

Further checks by CNB officers uncovered 3.27kg of cannabis and 1.7kg of Ice.

A 39-year-old Malaysian man was arrested in relation to that incident.

In its Facebook post on Tuesday, ICA said the detections in both cases were based on information first received by its Integrated Targeting Centre, which was subsequently transmitted to ground officers for targeted searches.

Reiterating the Government's zero-tolerance stance against drugs, ICA said it will continue to conduct checks to prevent attempts to smuggle drugs, undesirable persons, weapons, explosives and other contraband items across Singapore's borders.

Under the law, anyone found guilty of importing more than 250g of methamphetamine or more than 500g of cannabis may be hanged.

