Malaysia-registered motorcycles seen allegedly evading Marina Bay carpark fees, sparks debate

A video allegedly showing two motorcyclists on separate Malaysia-registered motorcycles trying to evade parking fees at an open carpark in Marina Bay has sparked debate.

In the video posted to Facebook group Complaint Singapore, member Daryl Toh said that the incident happened at about 10pm on Wednesday (Jan 7) evening.

"How much can the parking fees be for motorcycles in Singapore? It's embarrassing," he wrote.

Checks online by AsiaOne indicate that the charges for motorcycle parking at the said carpark is 25 cents per block of 30 minutes.

It is unclear from the video how much parking fees the duo had incurred, although they were seen trying to form up abreast of each other, with the motorcyclist wearing a black helmet positioned nearest to the gantry's electronic parking system reader.

Several members of the group called out the duo for their behaviour, including a few accounts which appear to belong to persons working in Singapore.

One commented: "You want to work in Singapore for a salary of a few thousand dollars, but not pay for a few cents of parking?"

Another user, cheekily referenced the recent incident involving a Singapore-registered car with a partially taped up licence plate at a Johor petrol kiosk, wrote: "Malaysian PR lah (sic)."

Unlike carparks operated by public agencies such as HDB, private carpark operators cannot demand repayment or impose fines on errant motorists.

They may only hire lawyers to pursue civil claims.

