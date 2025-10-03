Malaysian drivers' group says JB-Singapore trips were for executives, calls enforcement 'indiscriminate'

An association that claims to support Malaysian cross-border drivers has expressed unhappiness and disappointment following an enforcement operation carried out by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) officers at the border checkpoint on Tuesday (Sept 30).

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 1), the Southern Private Hire Vehicle Association highlighted that a significant number of the detained Malaysian-registered vehicles were transporting senior executives.

"Among the Malaysian-registered vehicles detained (on Sept 30), a significant number were transporting senior executives from multinational corporations across Europe and Asia, who were invited to Johor Bahru for important business meetings."

The association added that the enforcement actions were "indiscriminate", noting that such measures could be unfair to Malaysian drivers.

Limiting legal transport is 'unrealistic'

The association further emphasised that limiting legal transportation to only cross-border taxis is impractical and unrealistic.

"It is simply impractical — and indeed, unrealistic — to expect corporate executives who are accustomed to high-standard chauffeur services to rely on traditional taxis for their business travel needs," it said.

While acknowledging Singapore’s intention to protect the livelihoods of its taxi industry, the association said that none of the detained drivers were engaged in soliciting passengers at tourist attractions within Singapore.

"Their operations were focused solely on cross-border executive transportation services, which are legitimate, compliant, and provide high-value-added services essential to international business operations," the association added.

Enforcement action to continue

In a Facebook post on Sept 30, LTA emphasised its commitment to taking firm action against illegal ride-hailing services.

The authority added that eight drivers were caught providing illegal cross-border ride-hailing services following a tip-off from the National Private Hire Vehicles Association and the National Taxi Association.

All eight vehicles were impounded.

Separately, in a Facebook post on Friday (Oct 3), Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling said that 10 more vehicles were caught providing illegal cross-border and point to point ride-hailing services.

Drivers caught providing illegal ride-hailing services face fines of up to $3,000 and/or a six months' jail sentence. Their vehicles may also be forfeited.

