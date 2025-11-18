Malaysian arrested for alleged links to Cambodia scam ring targeting Singaporeans

A 24-year-old Malaysian man, who is among the 27 Singaporeans and seven Malaysians wanted by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) over their alleged involvement in a scam ring operating in Cambodia, was arrested on Monday (Nov 17).

He was deported to Singapore and arrested on arrival that day.

Bernard Goh Yie Shen, 24, will be charged in court on Nov 18 for facilitating the commission of a serious offence, and aiding the illegal purpose of a locally-linked organised crime group under the Organised Crime Act.

If convicted, he faces up to five years' jail, a fine of up to $100,000, or both.

Goh was arrested by the Cambodian National Police (CNP) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia and deported to Malaysia, said the Singapore police in a statement on Nov 17.

His arrest by the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) was due to a warrant of arrest issued by the State Court of Singapore. He was then handed over to the SPF on Nov 17 for being part of an organised crime group.

The Singapore police also acknowledged the close collaboration and intelligence sharing between the three law enforcement agencies.

"The SPF would like to extend our appreciation to the CNP and RMP for their strong support, and will continue to work closely with our foreign law enforcement partners to apprehend persons who perpetrate scams," the police said.

The 24-year-old Malaysian man is among 34 persons wanted by SPF following a joint operation with CNP in Phnom Penh on Sept 9. Their identities were uncovered through further investigation and evidence gathered in Cambodia.

Prohibition of disposal orders have since been issued against them. Their assets, linked to the organised crime group, have also been seized.

Police said they are believed to be responsible for at least 438 reported government official impersonation scam cases involving loses of at least $41 million.

On Nov 16, Singaporeans Wayne Soh You Chen, 27, and Brian Sie Eng Fa, 32, who are also part of the 34-man scam ring, were arrested after being deported from Cambodia and Thailand respectively.

If found guilty, the duo could be jailed for up to five years, fined up to $100,000, or both.

The duo were charged in court on Nov 17.

Following the trio’s arrest, 25 Singaporeans and six Malaysians are still at large.

