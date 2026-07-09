Malaysia hands over 2 alleged scam suspects to Singapore police after KL raid

Two Malaysian men, aged 38 and 44, were arrested for their alleged involvement in overseas scam operations targeting Singapore residents on Wednesday (July 8), after they were brought back to Singapore from Malaysia by officers from the police's new Cyber Command.

In a news release on Thursday morning, police said the State Courts of Singapore had issued Warrants to Arrest (WTA) for the duo.

This follows a raid in Kuala Lumpur conducted by the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) on January 13, 2025, where 16 Malaysian nationals were arrested for their suspected involvement in government official impersonation scams targeting Singaporeans.

According to the police, they are believed to be linked to over 50 reported cases, with total losses exceeding $1.4 million.

Responding to the WTAs issued for the two men, the RMP handed over the duo to officers from the police's Cyber Command on Wednesday.

They will be charged in court on Thursday with the offence of being a member of a criminal conspiracy to cheat.

If found guilty of the said offence, the two men could face up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SAC) Justin Wong, who heads the police's Cyber Command stated that the duo's arrest demonstrates the strong partnership between the two police forces to fight scams.

"No single country can deal with this scourge alone and I thank the RMP for working together with the Singapore Police Force to bring scammers to justice," SAC Wong said.

He added that his officers will continue to work with law enforcement counterparts to act against scammers targeting Singapore, wherever they may be based.

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