2 Malaysian men suspected of acting as money mules for scammers taken back to crime scenes

Two Malaysian men accused of acting as money mules in Singapore were separately escorted back to the locations where they allegedly collected valuables from scam victims, as part of police investigations on Thursday (March 12).

The first suspect, 44-year-old Goh Ket Ming, arrived at Telok Blangah Rise at 10.03am.

Goh is alleged to have collected jewellery worth more than $28,000 from a victim of a government official impersonation scam and passed the goods to unknown persons believed to be part of a transnational scam syndicate.

On Thursday morning, the Malaysian man was brought to a HDB block at Telok Blangah Rise. He kept his head lowered as he was led to the void deck but looked up at the investigating officer when questioned.

The police said on March 5 that Goh was arrested in Bishan after the victim who handed over jewellery to him lodged a police report on March 4.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man would allegedly change into different attire when meeting his victims during collection operations.

Goh was charged in court on March 6 under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act. His case will be heard again on March 13.

Took gold bars from scam victim's car

Another Malaysian man arrested for allegedly acting as a runner for a scam syndicate within two days of Goh was also taken back to the crime scene at Upper Boon Keng Road on Thursday morning.

Liew Wee Yan, 38, was transported to a car park near Geylang West Community Club at about 10.45am.

He is said to have taken more than $130,000 worth of gold left in the passenger seat of an unlocked car, belonging to a woman had been convinced that she was helping "investigators" lure a scammer.

Liew similarly kept his head down as he was brought around the car park on Thursday, occasionally pointing elsewhere in response to questions posed by investigators.

He was arrested in Woodlands on March 6 and found to be carrying fake staff passes and fake documents impersonating fraudulent companies.

He is believed to have used fake staff passes to identify himself before collecting cash and valuables from scam victims, the police said in a statement on the same day.

Liew was charged in court on March 7 under the same Act. His case will also be heard again on March 13.

If found guilty, the men could be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both. Scam mules who enable scammers by laundering scam proceeds will face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

The police said it has observed an increasing trend of Malaysians travelling to Singapore to assist scam syndicates in collecting cash and valuables from victims.

Since May 2025, more than 50 Malaysians have been arrested and charged for facilitating scam syndicates to collect cash and valuables.

From Dec 30, 2025, scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates will face mandatory caning of between six strokes and 24 strokes.

Under the Facility Restriction Framework, individuals involved in mule-related offences may face restrictions on banking services and mobile line subscriptions to prevent further facilitation of scams.

Members of the public who have information relating to scams, or are in doubt, can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

[[nid:731288]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com