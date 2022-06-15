Malaysian police looking for passengers of Singapore-registered car who urinated near Johor CIQ Complex

You know what they say: When you have to go, you have to go.

And for these two men, it seemed like they really weren't able to hold in their pee any longer.

The Malaysian police are currently looking for two passengers from a Singapore-registered car who allegedly exposed and relieved themselves near the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Johor Bahru, reported news portal Free Malaysia Today (FMT) yesterday (June 14).

In a post uploaded on Facebook by SG Road Vigilante on Sunday (June 12), two men were seen standing under a tree with their heads tilted downwards. Both of them were facing the direction of the many buses parked on the roadside, presumably peeing.

Two men are seen allegedly displayed indecent behaviour in public.

PHOTO: Facebook/SG Road Vigilante

In another image was a Singapore-registered car which allegedly belongs to one of the two men.

Car plate number indicating that this is a Singapore-registered vehicle.

PHOTO: Facebook/SG Road Vigilante

Iskandar Puteri district police chief Rahmat Ariffin told FMT that based on the pictures circulating on social media platforms, the incident took place at about 11.10am on Saturday (June 11).

He later added that the Malaysian police have identified that this incident took place near the entryway for light vehicles entering Malaysia from Singapore, and that there was a traffic congestion at that time.

In a Harian Metro report, he said: "The distance between the location in the picture to the closest public toilet is about 1km. If vehicle owners were to park their cars at the roadside and walk to the toilet, it would worsen the congestion."

Rahmat added that they want to record the duo's statements under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act, which carries a maximum fine of RM100 (S$32).

Some netizens commenting on that Facebook post found the men's alleged behaviour disgusting while others simply joked about it.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

This isn't the first time Singapore-registered passengers were caught not being on their best behaviour in Malaysia.

In April, a 30-second video clip circulated on Facebook about a man relieving himself by the sidewalk in Malaysia.

In another incident that same month, a man could be seen openly fuelling his Singapore-registered car with Ron95, despite foreign-registered vehicles being prohibited to do so.

So, a valuable lesson is learnt: Empty your bladder before a road trip and be on your best behaviour when travelling overseas.

