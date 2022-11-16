Malaysian regrets coming to Singapore for work, cites toxic work environment

Are Singaporeans harsh with their words and unfriendly?

That's what one Malaysian working in Singapore has alleged in an online discussion.

The message by the anonymous individual was posted on the Facebook page Ricebowl on Monday (Nov 14).

The Facebook user indicated that prior to coming to Singapore, he'd worked in Malaysia for three years but did not manage to save much money due to the low salary and inflation.

"If this continues I'd still be in the 'moonlight generation' in my 30s," he shared, with the popular catchphrase referring to workers who earn barely enough each month to make ends meet.

He then decided to "focus on the money" instead and find a job in Singapore, due to the favourable exchange rate.

"I was lucky to find a white-collar job and the salary was not bad, so I immediately flew over without hesitation," he shared.

But regret soon hit him like a tonne of bricks.

He shared that despite the sky-high rent, it is still possible to save quite a bit of money "if you're not a spendthrift".

"The amount of money saved can be more than a person's entire salary in Malaysia, it's absurd," he added.

Some other positives about living here include the "shockingly" affordable food prices and convenient transport.

Singaporeans 'harsh' and 'utilitarian'

What he found harder to stomach, however, is adapting to what he describes as a toxic work culture in Singapore.

He described Singaporeans he's come across as being "utilitarian" and harsh with their words.

"The people in my work environment have really affected me a lot," said the individual, adding that he's typically not someone who's afraid of hard work.

"I began to miss the people in Malaysia, after all, they are friendlier and more patient," he stated.

"Colleagues also love to gossip behind people's backs, it made the environment unbearable," he shared, adding that there were other incidents of "culture shock" that he did not wish to delve into.

He concluded, complete with a crying emoji, that "Malaysians are simply more loveable".

"If I could go back in time, I wouldn't have chosen to come to Singapore."

He stated that he's not able to leave as he'd signed a contract and would just have to "bear with it" for the time-being.

"I can only pray that after quitting in six months when the contract is up, I can find a better company, otherwise I will return to Malaysia," he added.

Lamenting how each day feels like torture, he wondered, "Why do we have to come to Singapore to earn a living? When will our country be better? Then we wouldn't have to leave home."

'Stress proportional to the pay'

Several netizens in the comments section commiserated with his predicament and offered their support.

One cited her own experience of being subjected to 'injustices' while working in Singapore but decided to persevere due to the financial rewards.

However, others noted that the "stress is proportional to the pay".

One commenter also shared that he feels "more stressed" when working in Malaysia.

"I feel more relaxed in Singapore, I can buy whatever I want, eat and drink whatever I want. If my family needs money I can just 'throw it over' with no problem," he shared. "The only thing I've sacrificed is time with my family."

Another netizen added that he should change his mindset and that such a toxic work environment also exists in Malaysia.

"At least you're earning four times more, it's worth it," she joked.

