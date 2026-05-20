Woman to be charged for alleged involvement in scam; 26th Malaysian to be arrested for offence

A 34-year-old Malaysian woman will be charged in court on Thursday (May 21) over her alleged role in a scam involving impersonation of police officers.

Following her arrest on Tuesday, the number of Malaysians caught in Singapore for allegedly helping scam syndicates to collect cash and valuables since March this year now stands at 26.

On May 9, a 26-year-old Malaysian woman was charged for assisting a crime syndicate to collect jewellery from another victim.

Modus operandi: You are under investigation

Police said they received a report on May 19 from a female victim who had received a call from an unknown person claiming to be a police officer.

The victim was told that her identity had been misused in money laundering activities, and she was instructed to provide her banking and personal information and warned not to divulge details of the investigations to anyone, including her family members.

Similar to cases reported earlier, the victim was then directed to make cash withdrawals and surrender her cash — totalling $13,700 — and gold items to an "agent" at Kovan for "investigation purposes".

Police said they arrested the woman on the same day while attempting to leave Singapore, following extensive ground enquiries and follow-up investigations by officers from the Anti-Scam Command.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman was tasked by unknown individuals, believed to be part of a transnational crime syndicate, to collect cash and valuables from the victim.

Two gold bars belonging the the victim were seized from the Malaysian woman as case exhibits.

If found guilty of assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct, the suspect could be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $100,000, or both.

Stop and tell someone

Members of the public are also reminded that government officials will never ask anyone to transfer money over the phone, request bank details, transfer a call to the police, or instruct anyone to install mobile apps from unofficial app stores.

If in doubt, they may call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

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editor@asiaone.com