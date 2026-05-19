Malaysian woman in Singapore shares what she envies about locals — and it's not the salaries

Reflecting on her experience living abroad, Lim, who graduated from the National University of Singapore with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, said that while salaries in Singapore are high, that was not what she envied most about locals.
"For sure, the salary I earn in Singapore would be considered more attractive, but honestly, that’s not what I envy," said Lim, who shared about her observations in a TikTok video earlier this month.
"The families here all live pretty close to one another and it is something I feel is a convenience many take for granted."
An official study into Malaysians living in Singapore found that two-thirds of those residing and working here earn a gross salary of between $1,500 and $3,599 a month, CNA reported in 2024.
Almost one in five Malaysian workers living here earn between $3,600 to $9,999 a month, according to the study which was conducted in 2022.
'Time passes a lot faster than we think'
However, distance has since changed Lim's perspective and deepened her appreciation for her family.
"I think living away from home made me realise how important it is to stay present with family, because time passes a lot faster than we think," said Lim.
Recalling a family emergency that made her realise the importance of being present for loved ones, Lim said she was unable to return home to Penang in time when her grandfather was injured.
"There was an incident when my 86-year-old grandfather fell down and was bleeding from his head, and it just broke my heart," she described.
"All I could do was call back to check on him. It wasn't like I could take a taxi and be there in 30 minutes."
[[nid:692428]]
xingying.koh@asiaone.com