Malaysian woman in Singapore shares what she envies about locals — and it's not the salaries

While many people relocate overseas in search of better pay and career opportunities, one woman says what she envies most about Singaporeans has nothing to do with the salaries. Speaking to AsiaOne, Malaysian Lim Zhi Shin shared how the fast pace of life and work in Singapore can make family time easy to take for granted. "I came to Singapore alone from Malaysia to study six years ago, and I'll admit that moving here has taught me a lot and helped me grow as a person," said the 25-year-old content creator. "When I was younger, I used to take my family for granted. But after moving here and not being able to return home during Covid-19, I realised how much my family - including my grandparents - had aged."

Reflecting on her experience living abroad, Lim, who graduated from the National University of Singapore with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, said that while salaries in Singapore are high, that was not what she envied most about locals.

"For sure, the salary I earn in Singapore would be considered more attractive, but honestly, that’s not what I envy," said Lim, who shared about her observations in a TikTok video earlier this month.

"The families here all live pretty close to one another and it is something I feel is a convenience many take for granted."

An official study into Malaysians living in Singapore found that two-thirds of those residing and working here earn a gross salary of between $1,500 and $3,599 a month, CNA reported in 2024.

Almost one in five Malaysian workers living here earn between $3,600 to $9,999 a month, according to the study which was conducted in 2022.

'Time passes a lot faster than we think'

However, distance has since changed Lim's perspective and deepened her appreciation for her family.

"I think living away from home made me realise how important it is to stay present with family, because time passes a lot faster than we think," said Lim.

Recalling a family emergency that made her realise the importance of being present for loved ones, Lim said she was unable to return home to Penang in time when her grandfather was injured.

"There was an incident when my 86-year-old grandfather fell down and was bleeding from his head, and it just broke my heart," she described.

"All I could do was call back to check on him. It wasn't like I could take a taxi and be there in 30 minutes."

Despite the loneliness Lim sometimes felt, she also shared the supportive moments she has experienced with her friends in Singapore. "I have a great support system, so whenever I feel upset or miss home, I have friends around me who keep me busy and support me," she said. When asked if she plans to move back to her hometown to be closer to her family, Lim said she is still uncertain about what the future holds. "I am not sure what the future looks like, but ideally I hope to eventually find a way to spend more time with my family," she said. "Maybe one day I'll move back, or find a balance that allows me to be closer to them more often." More than 1.18 million Malaysians are estimated to be working in Singapore, with about 300,000 to 400,000 commuting daily across the Causeway, reported The Malay Mail in 2024.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com