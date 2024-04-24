Malaysians taking factory buses to Singapore to use QR codes at Johor checkpoints from June

Singapore's QR code immigration clearance system has been the envy of many Malaysian travellers and there have been calls for Johor to implement a similar system at their checkpoints.

Well, they may not have to wait long, if a pilot initiative proves successful.

For a start, Malaysians who travel to Singapore on factory buses will soon be able to clear immigration via QR codes.

The system will be implemented at both land checkpoints in Johor in phases starting from June, reported the New Straits Times (NST).

The initiative, spearheaded by Malaysia's Ministry of Home Affairs, comes after Singapore's successful implementation of its QR code clearance system in March.

Singapore's system has received positive feedback from travellers from both sides of the Causeway for its ease and convenience, especially benefiting those travelling in larger groups who can register their information under a group QR code.

The Star reported earlier this month that Johor works, transport, infrastructure and communication committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh would be meeting the relevant agencies in Singapore after the Hari Raya holidays to better understand the QR code system.

Similar to Singapore's system, Malaysia's one will require travellers to create a profile and generate an individual or group QR code, which they can scan instead of having their passports processed.

Immigration officers armed with handheld QR scanners will board the buses for the clearance.

The average processing time per passport is supposedly three minutes and the QR code system will halve that time.

Commuters will still need to carry their passports as the QR code clearance systems for Malaysia and Singapore function differently and have yet to be integrated, Fazli said.

He told Channel NewsAsia on Tuesday (April 23) that the pilot scheme will only apply to Malaysian citizens who travel to Singapore onboard "bas kilangs" or factory buses.

These buses transport factory workers from Johor Bahru to their workplaces in Singapore's industrial areas. Around 400 to 500 such buses pass through the land checkpoints each day, reported NST.

Fazli told CNA that the Malaysian government's overall plan is to “widen the scope of travellers” who will be able to use the QR code system.

ALSO READ: Travelling by car? You can use QR codes to clear immigration from March 19

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com