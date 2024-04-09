'It can save a lot of time': Frequent Causeway travellers want Singapore's QR code system at Johor checkpoints

The ease and convenience of Singapore's newly launched QR code immigration clearance system at its land checkpoints have not gone unnoticed up north.

With hundreds of thousands of people expected to cross into Malaysia during the Hari Raya Puasa holidays, frequent Causeway travellers in Malaysia are hoping that a similar s ystem can also soon be implemented at the Johor checkpoints, reported The Star on Tuesday (April 9).

The Singapore initiative was rolled out at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints on March 19. But once travellers reach the Johor side, they still have to hand over their passports for checks.

Zulhairi Zulkifli, 38, who crosses the Causeway several times a week, told The Star that the fuss-free clearance has made his journeys smoother and faster.

"My experience has been breezy. I only have to scan the code on my smartphone. It is quicker by a few seconds, but it can save a lot of time for those travelling in groups as all passengers in one vehicle can be registered under one code," the freelancer said.

Social media executive Nam Zi Sin, 29, echoed similar sentiments.

"This will benefit bus passengers like me as it means that the availability of the buses will be higher and this cuts down on the waiting time," he said.

"Such an initiative will also be a step towards a more digital-forward Malaysia."

The Malaysian authorities are already looking into implementing a similar initiative.

Johor works, transport, infrastructure and communication committee chairman Mohamad Fazli said he will be meeting the relevant agencies in Singapore after Hari Raya to better understand the QR code system.

"We want to see whether the implementation has been successful or not," he told The Star.

"The feedback I heard so far has been positive. A vehicle with six passengers only needs to register for one code to enable faster clearance."

"I will compile all the related information and have a discussion with our Immigration Director-General after that," he added.

According to a Facebook post by Singapore's Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Monday, more than 60 per cent of car travellers are already using the QR code system for immigration clearance.

Heavy traffic expected: ICA

ICA issued an advisory on March 28 saying that heavy traffic is expected at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints leading up to and from March 28 to April 14. Hari Raya Puasa falls on Wednesday.

"Travellers are advised to be patient, observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and co-operate with ICA officers," the agency added.

During the Hari Raya Puasa holidays last year, almost two million travellers crossed into Malaysia, according to ICA.

On March 28, ahead of the Good Friday long weekend, 510,000 people cleared the checkpoints — the highest recorded number in a single day.

