Malaysians would return home if wages raised to 2/3 of Singapore's

Malaysia's Deputy Minister for Investment, Trade and Industry Liew Chin Tong on Jan 16 said: "If we can offer wages equivalent to two-thirds of what they earn in Singapore, many Malaysians would choose to return and work here."

Malaysians migrating to Singapore in search of better job opportunities has been a long-standing reality.

In 2024, Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar revealed that 1.86 million Malaysians had moved abroad, with 1.13 million choosing to reside in Singapore, making up 5.6 per cent of Malaysia's total population.

"As the cost of hiring foreign workers continues to rise, what can we offer to ensure local talent remains in the country? The problem in Malaysia isn't a lack of talent but a wage issue," Liew pointed out.

Malaysian workers in Singapore told The New Paper they would return to their motherland if they could earn two-thirds of what they make in Singapore.

Michelle Cheong even said it's more than enough to pull her back to Malaysia.

"Malaysia is my home, and my family and relatives are there. The housing is more affordable, there's more space and the air quality is better," said the 57-year-old Perak native who has been working in Singapore in the administrative sector for over 20 years.

"The work environment in Malaysia is less stressful compared to Singapore, which allows for a better work-life balance."

Lau Wai Peng, also from Perak, echoed the sentiment. The 41-year-old arrived in Singapore in 2014.

"It's my home country, where I can be closer to family members. Additionally, the lifestyle there is more relaxed and cost of living is lower," the accountant told TNP.

Suzieana Ismail, 33, said she would make the return in a heartbeat if the wages there would hit two-thirds of her current income.

She came to Singapore to work as a KCare assistant teacher in 2023.

"Then I won't need to travel every day and deal with traffic jams at customs, which wastes a lot of time and energy. The time wasted can be spent with my family and friends," said the Johorean.

However, there are those who won't be moved by the money.

For Simon Low, money isn't the only factor he would look at before making the move.

"Pay isn't the only factor contributing to this decision. I will look at different factors such as progression opportunities, work-life balance and if the company's mission aligns to mine," the 48-year-old Johorean told The New Paper.

He has been working in Singapore since 1988 and is now an operations manager in a private ambulance operator company.

As for Johorean Kumuthamaagaal Uthayakumar, he proudly calls Singapore his second home. He arrived in Singapore in 2017 and is now a pre-school teacher.

"I doubt I'll make the move because Singapore has the best education system in South-east Asia and we know how important education and qualifications are in this era," explained the 30-year-old.

While acknowledging Singapore's high cost of living, he said the enhanced quality of life here and a greater sense of equality make the move all worthwhile

[[nid:675814]]

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.