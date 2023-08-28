Man, 24, found dead in waters at Keppel Bay, second this week

The body of a 24-year-old man was found in Keppel Bay waters on Sunday (Aug 27), The Straits Times reported today (Aug 28).

This marks the second death to have been discovered at Keppel Bay within a week.

The police said they received a call for assistance at Labrador Park at 7.30am and when early efforts to locate the man were unfruitful, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was called in to provide assistance at 11.15am.

The SCDF deployed a rapid response fire vessel and an unmanned aerial vehicle to scour the coastline, The Straits Times reported.

The body was later discovered some 3.4km away from Labrador Park, at waters near Marina at Keppel Bay.

The man was pronounced dead by a SCDF paramedic.

The police told The Straits Times that no foul play is suspected.

This isn't the first time a body has been discovered in the area - last Tuesday, the body of a 50-year-old man was retrieved from the same region of Keppel Bay.

Foul play also wasn't suspected in that incident.

ALSO READ: 'Badly decomposed': 49-year-old man found dead outside Republic Polytechnic

khooyihang@asiaone.com