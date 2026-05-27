Man, 25, charged with trafficking Kpods after authorities raid Punggol home

A 25-year-old man was taken to court on May 19 for allegedly trafficking etomidate-laced vape pods, also known as Kpods.

Muhammad Danial Mohd Shahri was caught when authorities raided his home in Punggol on May 17 and found 39 vape pods.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a statement on Wednesday (May 27) that the seized pods were sent for laboratory testing and confirmed to contain etomidate.

The man was remanded for a week to assist with further investigations.

His case was heard again on May 26, and proceedings have been adjourned to July 21.

Under the new Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act — which took effect from May 1 — etomidate and its analogues are listed as specified psychoactive substances.

Importers now face jail time of between three to 20 years, and five to 15 strokes of the cane. They can also be fined up to $300,000, 30 times the previous amount.

Suppliers can face a sentence of two to 10 years' jail, and two to five strokes of the cane. The fine is up to $200,000, a 20-fold increase.

A total of 2,590 people were caught with vaporisers in the first three months of 2026. Some 377 of these vape users had Kpods in their possession, the authorities said earlier in May.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (7am to 12am daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com