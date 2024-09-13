Man, 28, arrested after throwing mattress and TVs out of 8th-floor Bedok flat's window

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (Sept 12) after smashing a window and throwing items down from a flat on the eighth floor.

The police told AsiaOne they received a call for assistance at Block 608 Bedok Reservoir Road at about 12.30pm that day.

Shin Min Daily News had received a tip-off from a member of the public, who provided a video showing a resident breaking a window, causing glass shards to fall to the ground floor.

Another video reportedly showed the man tossing a single size mattress out of his window.

A Shin Min reporter who visited the scene noted that two TV sets and other items had also been thrown down.

The handcuffed man was taken away in a police vehicle at about 2.30pm.

A neighbour living on the same floor as the man told the Chinese evening daily that he was surprised by the commotion as the latter appeared to be an ordinary person and would greet other residents too.

The police said that a 28-year-old man was arrested for rash act endangering the life or the personal safety of others.

No injuries were reported, and investigations are ongoing.

From 2021 to 2023, the National Environment Agency had investigated about 29,000 instances of feedback involving high-rise littering per year.

Over the same period, the agency also conducted about 1,100 enforcement actions against people caught committing high-rise littering.

Such enforcement actions include taking offenders to court, where they may be fined and sentenced to undergo a corrective work order.

For committing a rash act which endangers human life or the personal safety of others, offenders can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $2,500, or both.

