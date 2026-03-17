Man, 37, charged with breaking into LiHo outlet at The Seletar Mall to steal $216

A 37-year-old man was charged in court on Tuesday (March 17) with breaking into a bubble tea shop at The Seletar Mall to steal money last month.

According to his charge sheet, Muhammad Shazuan Ali is accused of trespassing into the LiHo Tea outlet at the first basement level of the shopping mall by walking into the unsecured premises at about 1.15am on Feb 19 in order to steal about $216 in cash.

If found guilty of his charge, he faces up to 10 years' jail along with a fine.

In a video circulating online, bubble tea chain owner Rodney Tang said a man can be seen rummaging through the stall before trying to open the cash register.

Tang later spoke to the branch manager, who said the man was unknown to the staff.

"I don't think he is a former employee; we do not know him at all. I think he might be someone from the mall, as he seems familiar with our area," said the manager.

When asked why there were still people in the mall which typically closes at 10pm, the manager explained that it was coincidental due to ongoing promotions in the mall, though the shop itself had already closed for the night.

The manager added that the man likely did not know how to open the cash register and made several attempts before succeeding.

xingying.koh@asiaone.com

[[nid:729969]]