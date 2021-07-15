Man, 46, found dead with stab wounds in Punggol flat

A 46-year-old man was found dead in a Punggol HDB flat on Wednesday (July 14).

The police have arrested a 43-year-old man in a suspected murder case.

In a statement, the police were alerted to a stabbing case at a residential unit along Sumang Walk at about 3pm.

When police officers arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds lying motionless on the ground, outside a residential unit.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 49-year-old resident who lives on the second floor of Block 326A, Sumang Walk told Lianhe Zaobao that she did hear an argument at 2pm.

She figured it was nothing more than a regular quarrel and thought nothing of it.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two men knew each other.

The suspect will be charged in court on Friday with murder, under Section 302(1) of the Penal Code. If found guilty, he faces the death penalty.

Investigations are ongoing.

