Man allegedly submits 48 forged medical invoices, deceives insurance company of over $12k

A 51-year-old man will be charged in court on Thursday (April 23) for his alleged involvement in deceiving an insurance company of more than $12,000 by submitting fake medical invoices.

Police said in a news release on Wednesday that he was employed as a principal consultant with a local company between 2023 and 2025.

He had allegedly submitted 48 forged medical invoices to an insurance company to make fraudulent claims on reimbursements, including for his dependents who were covered by his employer's group insurance policy.

Using original invoices from medical institutions as templates, he is said to have forged subsequent invoices using his office laptop.

According to the police, he successfully defrauded the insurance company of over $12,000 in claims over the three-year period of his employment.

Last year, he attempted to make additional fraudulent claims of more than $2,500 through nine forged invoices but were unsuccessful.

His actions came to light when the insurance company noticed discrepancies in some of the submitted invoices and conducted verification checks with the medical institutions. The matter was then reported to the police.

If convicted of cheating, the man may be fined and jailed for up to 10 years.

The police also reminded members of the public that insurance fraud is a serious offence that undermines the integrity of the insurance system, adding that those found to have made fraudulent claims will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

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editor@asiaone.com