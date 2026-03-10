Man, 59, to be charged for posting videos promoting ill will between racial groups and false statements

A 59-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday (March 11) for posting four videos on TikTok in 2023 and 2025 which had content which promoted feelings of ill will between different racial groups and also false statement of facts.

In a joint statement on Tuesday (March 10), the police and the Pofma Office said he had allegedly made remarks promoting ill will between the Chinese community and other racial groups in Singapore in a TikTok video posted on Aug 26, 2025.

He had falsely stated in the same clip that the Government is using money and resources to nurture leaders only from the Chinese race.

According to previous reports, a correction direction for the said video was issued to a TikTok user named Jay Ish'haq Rajoo on Sept 7, 2025.

The man had posted two videos in 2023 about the Central Provident Fund and voter secrecy which were false. He was subsequently issued a two-year conditional warning in 2024 for those videos.

The joint statement said that the TikTok user had breached the conditional warnings by allegedly committing the offences arising from the video posted in 2025.

He will hence also be prosecuted for the offences arising from the 2023 videos.

The man will be charged with two counts of defamation, one count of attempting to promote on grounds of race, feelings of ill will between different racial groups under, as well as three counts of communicating false statements of fact under Section 7 of the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act 2019 (Pofma).

