Man, 61, charged with sending envelope containing pork to Al-Istiqamah Mosque

A 61-year-old Chinese man was charged in court today (Sept 27) with one count of deliberately intending to wound racial feelings.

Bill Tan Keng Hwee was arrested on Sept 25 for his suspected involvement in delivering an envelope containing pork to Al-Istiqamah Mosque in Serangoon.

According to court documents, it allegedly contained a piece of pork with an offensive note and it was placed in the sight of a Malay man.

In a media statement on Sept 27, the police said they were alerted to a suspicious parcel delivered to the mosque at 2 Serangoon North Avenue 2, at about 5.20pm on Sept 24.

Police officers from the Bedok Police Division and the Criminal Investigation Department established the man's identity through ground enquiries and footage from police cameras.

Preliminary investigations also revealed that he was allegedly involved in several similar cases at other mosques around Singapore.

Tan will return to court on Oct 3. If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to three years, or a fine, or both.

"The police take a very serious view of acts that threaten Singapore's racial and religious harmony," the statement read.

Offenders who are convicted of the offence "will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law".

