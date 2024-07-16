Man, 61, fractures shoulder after tripping over cracked path at Bukit Purmei park

While jogging at a neighbourhood park, a man tripped over the uneven path and fell, scraping his arm and knee and also fracturing his shoulder.

The incident occurred on the morning of July 6 at Bukit Purmei Hillock Park, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The man surnamed Chen, 61, said that his shoe had gotten caught in the cracks of a path leading to a staircase. He fell on his arms, which he had raised to shield his head.

Another jogger passing by helped him up and took him to sit at a park bench nearby, where a dizzy Chen rested for about 15 minutes before slowly making his way home.

His left arm was bleeding profusely and gravel had gotten in the wound.

Chen's daughter, who is a nurse, helped clean and bandage the scrape before taking him to the A&E department of a hospital.

"The examination found that the injuries on my left knee and left elbow were superficial. But after an X-ray, they discovered that I fractured my left shoulder," he recounted.

As Chen, who works as a cook at a kindergarten, is diabetic, his wounds heal more slowly. He was given two months of medical leave to recover at home.

"I hope the authorities can mend the path, as many elderly people exercise at the park every morning," he added.

A Shin Min reporter who visited the park on Monday (July 15) noticed two raised cracks, each measuring about 1 to 2cm wide, along the path.

The Tanjong Pagar Town Council told the Chinese evening daily it was aware of Chen's fall on the path and had contacted him on Monday to express their concern.

The repairs on the path are expected to be completed by the end of this week, the town council added.

It will also arrange for staff to visit Chen to better understand his injuries and provide any necessary assistance.

ALSO READ: Toddler ends up with 24 stitches after falling on cracked tiles at Sengkang walkway

lim.kewei@asiaone.com