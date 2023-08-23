Man accused of hitting DJ Cheryl Miles charged with also attacking 2 other women

SINGAPORE — A man initially accused of hitting radio host Cheryl Miles in July is said to have used criminal force on two other women that month.

William Aw Chin Chai, 52, who was originally accused of being a public nuisance after he purportedly hit the One FM 91.3 radio host, has had that charge amended to one of using criminal force on her.

He is now said to have pushed her right arm.

On Tuesday (Aug 22), he was handed another two similar charges linked to the other alleged victims.

Aw was at a platform of Orchard MRT station on either July 5 or 11 when he allegedly kicked a woman in her abdomen.

He is also accused of tapping another woman on the back of her head once at the nearby Ion Orchard shopping mall on July 26.

Aw is alleged to have pushed Ms Miles' right arm in the bicep area at the concourse area of Orchard MRT station that day.

Ms Miles had earlier told The Straits Times that she was walking out of the MRT station when a man blocked her path and hit her.

Officers from Tanglin Division managed to establish his identity and Aw was arrested on Aug 1.

Aw's case has been adjourned to Aug 31.

For each count of using criminal force on another person, an offender can be jailed for up to three months and fined up to $1,500.

