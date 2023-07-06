Man attacks older man with knife at Chin Swee Rd badminton court

SINGAPORE – A man was charged on Thursday after allegedly attacking a 60-year-old man with a knife at a badminton court, leaving him with many cuts.

Shawalludin Abdul Hamid, 46, who fled from the court at Block 52 Chin Swee Road after the attack, was charged with voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

His case has been adjourned to Aug 3.

The police said on Wednesday that they were alerted to the alleged assault at around 7.15pm on Tuesday.

The victim, Mr Abdul Lathiff Mohamed Ibrahim, was found with multiple injuries and was conscious when taken to the hospital.

With the aid of footage from police cameras, officers from Central Police Division identified the alleged attacker and arrested Shawalludin within two hours of the report.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two men know each other.

“We take a zero-tolerance approach towards such acts of violence and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law,” said the police.

If found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, an offender may be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or any combination of such punishments.

