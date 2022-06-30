Man allegedly slashes elderly man at Bukit Merah coffee shop as passers-by throw plastic chairs at him

Residents out for their morning kopi and teh were in for a nasty surprise when they witnessed a knife attack on Wednesday (June 29).

A 50-year-old man was seen allegedly attacking a 75-year-old man on the head with a knife near a coffee shop at Block 111 Jalan Bukit Merah that morning.

The videos of the incident were posted on Facebook by user Patrick Tan yesterday, documenting the incident.

Two men, one in a dark-coloured shirt and the other in a white shirt, can be seen in the videos throwing chairs at each other.

Several members of the public can also be seen throwing plastic chairs at the alleged attacker, trying to stop him.

Other videos show at least four police officers arresting the attacker, with a police car and an ambulance at the scene.

When contacted by AsiaOne, the police said they responded to a case of assault at Blk 111 Jalan Bukit Merah on June 29 at 11.15am where a 50-year-old man had purportedly slashed the head of a 75-year-old man with a knife.

Both men are believed to know each other.

The victim was taken to the hospital and the alleged attacker was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon. Police investigations are ongoing.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the victim was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday afternoon and went to the scene of the incident.

He also told Shin Min News that he was watching people play chess at the coffee shop when the alleged attacker rushed towards him with a knife.

He added that he required seven stitches due to the attack.

Just last week, there was a knife attack in Yishun where a man allegedly attacked two people with a knife.

There have also been other attacks in coffee shops like the Geylang coffee shop slashing that took place earlier this month.

ALSO READ: Man, 46, arrested after slashing wife with cleaver at Liang Seah Street

shanmugap@asiaone.com