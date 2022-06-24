Man allegedly attacks 2 people with knife over dispute at Yishun

A 58-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking two people using a knife at Yishun block 510A on Thursday night (June 23).

Yes, it's Yishun once again, a town with a reputation for petty crimes, slashing incidents and bad news in general.

The police, when contacted by AsiaOne, said that they were alerted to a case of assault where a 62-year-old male victim and a 41-year-old female victim were allegedly attacked by a man on Thursday at 8.30pm.

The attack purportedly arose from a prior dispute between both men who are known to each other, said the police.

Both victims were conscious when taken to the hospital, and investigations are currently ongoing, said the police.

The alleged attacker was arrested for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means and is suspected of drug-related offences.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said today that it took the two victims to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after receiving a call for help at around 8.50pm on Thursday night, reported the Straits Times.

The video of the incident was also posted on Facebook and on TikTok this morning, showing three police cars and an ambulance at the scene.

This is the latest in a spate of slashing incidents in Singapore this year, including the Beach Road incident in April where a woman was allegedly slashed multiple times by her estranged husband outside a restaurant

Other incidents also include the Buangkok Square slashing and the Geylang coffee shop slashing.

