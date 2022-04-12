Man accuses another for scratching his car over lot at East Coast Park, but netizens say that may not be the full story

A man's trip to East Coast Park ended in "three hours at the police station and [he in] a foul mood" after he found a huge scratch mark on his car.

Wilfred Kang shared about his unfortunate incident on Facebook on Saturday (April 10), which has since garnered over 886 shares and 151 comments at the time of writing.

Kang posted that his car had been positioned next to a parking lot while he helped his wife unload their bicycle.

From the video, Kang's car can be seen moving forward as the other driver exits the lot.

However, a red Toyota vehicle suddenly entered the scene and was seen unsuccessfully attempting to reverse into the open space in the video.

"Upon the car exiting the lot, the red Toyota decided to speed up from behind and reverse into the empty lot but failed to do so," Kang wrote. "He gave up the lot but came back, 15 minutes after I left, to scratch my car with a hex key."

In the video clips from Kang's vehicle dashcam, the driver of the red Toyota can be seen exiting his car with his keys.

He grabs a hat from the back seat before disappearing off-camera for a few seconds, in the direction of Kang's car, where he allegedly committed the crime.

The alleged act of vandalism was not caught on camera.

Kang added in his post: "I am truly sickened by your action given your age. Even if you feel I snatched your lot (which I did not) or even if it's really my fault, it does not give you any right to scratch my car in any way."

However, some netizens on Facebook speculated that there might be more to it than meets the eye.

One pointed out that Kang's post claimed he was waiting next to the lot while helping his wife with their bicycle but the video showed his car moving forward to chope the parking lot as soon as the other driver leaves.

Another user suggested that the Toyota driver could have been waiting for the lot earlier but Kang just "hit a jackpot" with his choice of parking.

This is not the only recent incident of car vandalism.

Just last month, a Tesla owner caught a man vandalising his vehicle in Clementi after the Model 3's Sentry Mode recorded the entire incident on video.

