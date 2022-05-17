Man allegedly smashes glass bottle over elderly man's head in Chinatown during heated argument

When alcohol is involved, tempers can easily flare and short fuses quickly set alight.

And that's what happened over at People's Park Food Centre in Chinatown on Sunday (May 15) at around 5pm when a 44-year-old man allegedly struck another man with a glass bottle and a chair, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The 60-year-old victim was sent to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH), said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The alleged attacker was subsequently arrested, the police told the evening daily.

In the events leading up to the attack, the two men were sitting at the same round table and consuming alcohol with others when they began arguing, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Triggered by the victim, the alleged attacker then picked up a glass bottle to strike the older man, sending him reeling to the floor.

In images provided by Shin Min Daily News readers, the victim could be seen bleeding from his head, his mask coated with blood.

Eyewitness Huang, 31, told the evening daily that she was eating at the food centre when she heard the sound of glass shattering.

She immediately looked up to see an elderly man clutching his injured head while another man shouted at him, berating him.

Seeing this, other diners in the area stepped in to prevent the fight from escalating, pulling the alleged aggressor to the side, Huang said.

"The injured uncle looked to be in pain and was brought to a small table nearby to rest," Huang told Shin Min Daily News.

In pictures provided by other Shin Min Daily News readers, the victim can be seen sitting on a chair with his hands over his face as aid was administered by paramedics on scene.

When contacted by AsiaOne, SCDF said they received a call for assistance at number 1, Park Road on May 15 at about 5.55pm. The agency subsequently conveyed a person to SGH.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for comment.

