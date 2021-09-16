Man allegedly tries to bribe police officer with $76, lands himself in court

A man found himself in district court on Thursday (Sept 16) after he allegedly tried to bribe a police officer.

Xu Shoupei, a 29-year-old Chinese national, is accused of offering $76 to special constable Ong Shu Hong on two occasions on July 4.

He allegedly offered the money to Ong to dissuade the officer from performing an identity check on him.

On a separate occasion, Xu offered the officer $76 in hopes of being released from police custody.

Ong rejected both offers, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a statement on Thursday.

"Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption. It is a serious offence to bribe or attempt to bribe public officers," CPIB added.

According to The Straits Times, court documents did not reveal why an identity check was conducted on Xu.

The man faces two charges punishable under Section 6(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

If convicted, he may receive a jail term of up to five years and be fined up to $100,000 for each charge.

The accused's bail was set at $7,000 and his case has been adjourned to Oct 13.

