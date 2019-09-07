Man arrested for alleged use of counterfeit $50 notes, believed to have printed his own notes

Six $50 notes which are believed to be counterfeits, a printer, some printing papers and clothing were seized as case exhibits.

SINGAPORE - A 57-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly using counterfeit $50 notes on at least two occasions.

In a statement on Monday (July 8), the police said that they received a report that several counterfeit $50 notes were found near Upper Bukit Timah Road on July 5.

Officers of the Commercial Affairs Department established the identity of the man and arrested him on Monday.

Six $50 notes which are believed to be counterfeits, a printer, some printing papers and clothing were seized as case exhibits.

Preliminary investigations found that the man is believed to have printed several $50 notes with his own printer and used them on at least two occasions to purchase items of low value.

The man will be charged in court with counterfeiting currency notes and using counterfeit currency notes as genuine notes.

Those convicted for these offences may be jailed up to 20 years and fined.

In the statement, the police reminded members of the public to be wary of receiving counterfeit notes.