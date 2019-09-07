Man arrested for alleged use of counterfeit $50 notes, believed to have printed his own notes

Six $50 notes which are believed to be counterfeits, a printer, some printing papers and clothing were seized as case exhibits.
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force
Choo Yun Ting
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A 57-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly using counterfeit $50 notes on at least two occasions.

In a statement on Monday (July 8), the police said that they received a report that several counterfeit $50 notes were found near Upper Bukit Timah Road on July 5.

Officers of the Commercial Affairs Department established the identity of the man and arrested him on Monday.

Six $50 notes which are believed to be counterfeits, a printer, some printing papers and clothing were seized as case exhibits.

Preliminary investigations found that the man is believed to have printed several $50 notes with his own printer and used them on at least two occasions to purchase items of low value.

The man will be charged in court with counterfeiting currency notes and using counterfeit currency notes as genuine notes.

Those convicted for these offences may be jailed up to 20 years and fined.

In the statement, the police reminded members of the public to be wary of receiving counterfeit notes.

Those who suspect they have received fake currency notes should make a report at any neighbourhood police centre or delay the person who gave the suspected fake note and call the police immediately.

Members of the public should take note of the person's details, including gender, race, age, height, built, clothing, any tattoos, the language or dialect spoken, and the vehicle the person is using, if any, as well as its registration number.

They should also place the suspected counterfeit notes in a protective covering, such as an envelope, to prevent further tampering, before handing them to the police.

Information on the security features of genuine Singapore currency notes is available on the Monetary Authority of Singapore's website.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Counterfeits/Forgery Money Singapore Crime
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

5 things to do in JB that&#039;s not shopping, eating or getting a massage
5 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage
Auntie aims toothpick at sleepy child on MRT, netizens defend her
Auntie aims toothpick at sleepy child on MRT, netizens defend her
Expect higher MRT fares: Khaw Boon Wan
Expect higher MRT fares: Khaw Boon Wan
How easy is it for working Singaporeans to meet the CPF full retirement sum when they reach the age of 55?
How easy is it for working Singaporeans to meet the CPF full retirement sum when they reach the age of 55?
Man nabbed on bus for inappropriate behaviour
Man nabbed on bus for inappropriate behaviour
Fans urge Kenneth Ma to date actress Natalie Tong after his break-up with Jacqueline Wong
Fans urge Kenneth Ma to date actress Natalie Tong after his break-up with Jacqueline Wong
Singaporean driver fined $2,600 for switching car licence plate in Malaysia
Singaporean driver fined $2,600 for switching car licence plate in Malaysia
Good deals must share July 8-17: 90 cents LiHO milk tea, $10 Guardian discount and other deals
90 cents LiHO milk tea, $10 Guardian discount and other deals this week
Milk tea shop staff in China caught making drinks with rotten fruit
Milk tea shop staff in China caught making drinks with rotten fruit
Myolie Wu and husband welcome baby No. 2
Myolie Wu and husband welcome baby No. 2
Mulan live-action trailer spawns Liu Yifei makeup memes
Mulan live-action trailer spawns Liu Yifei makeup memes
The sad tale behind the knife skills of a 6-year-old Chinese girl
The sad tale behind the knife skills of a 6-year-old Chinese girl

LIFESTYLE

5 classic Neoprint poses we miss - and where you can still take one in Singapore
Here's where you can get Japan's famous giant cotton candy in Orchard
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
Five scary tourist spots around the globe for thrill-seekers
Five scary tourist spots around the globe for thrill-seekers
Airbnb rolls out luxury homes and castles - here&#039;s what a lavish holiday close to home looks like
Airbnb Luxe: Here's what a $4,000-a-night Bali villa looks like

Home Works

8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
House tour: the stunning &#039;secret garden house&#039; in Bukit Timah
House tour: the stunning 'secret garden house' in Bukit Timah
5 unexpected costs of owning a home (and ways to avoid them)
5 unexpected costs of owning a home (and ways to avoid them)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

2-year-old Malaysian girl dies after choking on bread
2-year-old Malaysian girl dies after choking on bread
Kim Jae Hwan professes love for Singapore&#039;s kaya toast, confesses to eating &#039;50 pieces&#039; before performance
Kim Jae Hwan professes love for Singapore's kaya toast, confesses to eating '50 pieces' before performance
Oxygen tank hauled onstage at gag-filled 5566 concert
Oxygen tank hauled onstage at gag-filled 5566 concert
Local celebrities take on #bottlecapchallenge with hilarious results
Local celebrities take on #bottlecapchallenge with hilarious results

SERVICES