Man arrested for allegedly stealing more than $100k from fellow passenger on flight to Singapore

SINGAPORE — A 54-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from a passenger's bag onboard a plane on March 5.

In a statement on March 6, the police said the alleged theft took place on a flight from Hong Kong to Singapore.

After the passenger disembarked at Changi Airport, he realised that US$80,000 (S$107,488) in cash was missing from his bag, said the police.

According to preliminary investigations, the victim had placed his bag in the overhead compartment but did not see suspicious person rummaging through his bag, the police added.

Officers from the Airport Police Division looked through the flight records quickly and worked with the Commercial Affairs Department to establish the identity of the man.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had purportedly made four remittance transactions amounting to S$37,897.70, which were believed to be part of the stolen cash, at People's Park Complex," the police said.

The police stopped the transactions promptly and arrested the man on the same day.

The man was found to have cash of multiple denominations and currencies, amounting to $79,662.83, in his possession.

The man will be charged in court with theft. If convicted, he can be jailed up to three years, fined, or both.

The police advised travellers to keep their cash and valuables with them instead of leaving them in the overhead luggage compartments on the plane.

They should be wary of passengers who are seen opening the overhead compartments, retrieving baggage and rummaging through them during the flight.

"Alert the cabin crew immediately of such suspicious behaviour," the police said.

Commander of Airport Police Division AC M Malathi said theft on board an aircraft is a serious offence, adding: "Airport police will continue to work closely with our airport stakeholders to ensure aircraft security and safety."

ALSO READ: Woman who stole wallets in Changi Airport and flew off 6 years ago arrested after returning

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.