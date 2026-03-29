Man arrested for careless driving after pedestrian, 74, dies in Ang Mo Kio accident

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for careless driving causing death after a 74-year-old woman died following a traffic accident in Ang Mo Kio on Saturday (March 28) evening.

The Singapore Police Force told AsiaOne they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a pedestrian on March 28 at about 7.05pm, along Ang Mo Kio Street 31 towards Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

The pedestrian was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where she later died.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it conveyed one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A photo of the aftermath of the accident circulating online shows an ambulance at the scene, with a person lying in the middle of the road.

A similar incident occurred less than two weeks ago on March 17, where a 66-year-old pedestrian died after a car hit her before mounting a road verge along Bencoolen Street.

The 55-year-old male car driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

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crystal.tan@asiaone.com

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