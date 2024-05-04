Man arrested for clinging on to back of moving security vehicle at Victoria Street

SINGAPORE – A 22-year-old man was in the early hours of May 3 arrested for drunkenness in public causing annoyance, after latching onto the rear of a moving armoured security vehicle.

He held on for about 850m between Victoria Street and Stamford Road, until he was discovered by the auxiliary police force officers in the vehicle, the police said.

The security officers then got out of the vehicle, at which point the man “immediately stepped down and walked away”, police added.

Investigations revealed that the man – who appeared intoxicated – had tried to enter the armoured vehicle at about 3am that day in Queen Street when the auxiliary police force officers were loading ATM cash cartridges into the armoured vehicle.

They stopped him before driving off.

The officers called the police for assistance at about 4.20am after discovering the interloper. The man was arrested within two hours.

He will be charged in court on May 4.

If found guilty of drunkenness in public places and causing annoyance, he may be fined up to $1,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

ALSO READ: Drunk man arrested after trying to kick TransCom police officers at Boon Keng MRT station

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.