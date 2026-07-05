Man allegedly spits on policeman, insults officers attending to fire incident in Yishun; arrested

A man who caused a public disturbance during a firefighting operation in Yishun was arrested on Friday (July 3).

He was seen taunting police officers on the ground floor of the estate in multiple social media videos.

The fire broke out in a 12th floor flat at Block 381C Yishun Ring Road at about 5pm that day. A child was taken to hospital and 25 residents were evacuated.

In one TikTok video, a police officer was seen telling the man: "There is a baby who has smoke inhalation inside the unit. I should be attending to them, not to you. I have more important matters to attend to, than to attend to you."

"I cannot hear you," the man replied.

When the officer warned the man that he could be charged for obstruction of justice, the latter continued to mock the officers and shouted at one point: "I don't want to talk to you sir, don't talk to me."

When a policeman said they will be arresting him in a separate video, the man put his arms around a road sign, taunting officers to handcuff him there.

He also shouted at residents to make the situation go "viral" before continuing to confront the policemen.

@syadloco._ part 2 no talking context:there was a fire idk but then the red shirt guy came and i think tried control the traffic then the police said u cant do that and red shirt guy said he got mental problems i think then they started arguing context#fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #xybca #CapCut #makeitblowup ♬ original sound - ๛༒𝓈𝓎𝒶𝒹༒๛

In another video on Facebook group Singapore Incidents, the man was also seen jeering the policemen loudly and boasting to residents that the officers had wanted to arrest him after giving him four warnings, but later backed out.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the police said they were attending to the fire at the block with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on July 3 when they encountered a 43-year-old man who repeatedly uttered vulgarities and made inappropriate remarks towards the officers.

"When police officers engaged him, the man refused to cease his behaviour and spat on an officer."

He was later arrested for being a public nuisance, using insulting words on a public servant and using criminal force on a public servant.

Investigations are ongoing.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com