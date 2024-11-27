Man becomes millionaire after buying jewellery in Little India for wife

One man now has a happy wife and a happy life after winning US$1 million (S$1.3 million) in a lucky draw.

Balasubramanian Chithambaram won the grand prize last Sunday (Nov 24) in a lucky draw held by Mustafa Jewellery.

He visited the store in Little India and spent $6,000 on gold chains for his wife about three months ago.

The annual draw event was held at the Civil Service Club @ Tessensohn.

Customers who spent at least $250 were eligible for the grand lucky draw, according to the store's website.

Chithambaram, a project engineer who has been working in Singapore for 21 years, was in a state of disbelief when the lucky draw's host called him to deliver the good news.

In the video call, the teary man said: "Today is also my father's fourth death anniversary. It's a blessing."

He added that he would tell his mother about the windfall and also spend some of the money giving back to the community as a token of appreciation for the years he worked in Singapore.

At the event, several other customers who won the store's monthly draws also walked away with prizes of US$5,000.

Man wins lottery after listening to wife

In April 2023, a man from Klang, Malaysia became RM3 million (S$900,000) richer — all thanks to his wife's advice.

The man, surnamed Cheng, was an avid punter who would usually bet on the same lottery numbers.

But those numbers were sold out when he was buying lottery that January.

His wife suggested that he buy a Big Sweep ticket instead.

"It turns out, listening to my wife helped me to win!" Cheng told the Sin Chew Daily then.

He told the Chinese news outlet that he plans to invest a portion of his newfound fortune into his children's future, and ask his wife to manage the rest of the money.

