Man brandishes weapon, brawls with motorcyclist in Havelock road rage incident

A road rage incident along Havelock Road on Tuesday (May 28) turned violent after an elderly car owner attacked a younger motorcyclist with a screwdriver.

A video shared by SG Road Vigilante on the same day showed a 62-year-old man and a 38-year-old motorcyclist brawling along the public walkway.

The former, whose car was parked on the roadside, swung a screwdriver wildly at the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist tried to fend off the aggressive attacks - all while filming the incident with his mobile phone.

An elderly woman, believed to be accompanying the car owner, was seen trying to break up the fight.

The video has since garnered over 100,000 views.

In the comments, several netizens criticised the pair for their reckless behaviour.

"Not thinking with their heads obviously," one of them said, while another urged the authorities to take action against them.

"Be patient, keep cool and don't provoke a confrontation such as high beams, long horns, and pointing your middle finger," a netizen said.

Other netizens said that they hope the motorcyclist is unhurt from the car owner's attacks with a weapon.

"His survival instincts were called into question," one of them said.

2 men arrested for affray: Police

Responding to AsiaOne’s queries, the police said that they received a call for assistance at Block 54 Havelock Road.

Both men were arrested for affray, the police said. They added that the older man was also arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

“Both men sustained minor injuries but refused conveyance to hospital,” the police said. “One screwdriver was seized”.

Police investigations are ongoing.

