Man breaks 1 egg, hurls vulgarities after he's asked to wear mask at Ang Mo Kio minimart

Putting on a mask when heading out has become second nature for many in Singapore by now, but some people are still struggling to comply with the Covid-19 rules.

When a maskless man tried to enter a minimart in Ang Mo Kio on Sunday (Aug 15), he was stopped by a staff member and reminded to put on his mask.

"He got upset after our cashier asked him to step outside and put on a mask," the minimart's owner told Shin Min Daily News.

However, the man's anger grew as he put on his mask and returned to the minimart.

He started to yell, spewing Hokkien expletives at the entrance for a few minutes.

In a CCTV clip circulating online, the agitated man can be seen smashing an egg onto the ground outside the store as he gesticulated wildly at someone within.

"The egg wasn't from our store. He even told us that he wouldn't let us off and that he'd be back to make trouble everyday," the minimart owner added.

Although the staff called the police for help, the man had already left the minimart by the time officers arrived.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the owner said he has encountered stubborn customers who insisted on entering the store without wearing a mask.

They'd usually curse and swear, but this was the first time he met someone with such destructive behaviour.

The police confirmed that they received a report, adding that they're following up on the case.

On April 17 last year, a 53-year-old man was filmed verbally abusing a minimart supervisor in Jurong West.

Turned away by three shops because he wasn't wearing a mask, he unleashed his anger on the victim, blaming the Chinese national for Covid-19.

He was fined $4,000 last December after pleading guilty to harassment and wounding another's racial feelings, as well as failing to wear a mask while outside his home.

