Man caught on video allegedly fleeing scene after multi-vehicle accident on SLE

In an odd scene, a man was seen running along the road shoulder, purportedly away from the scene of an accident which occurred on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Saturday (June 21).

Four vehicles — a car, a van, a taxi and a lorry — were involved in the collision on the SLE, causing a jam on the expressway.

A clip of the scene uploaded to Roads.SG on Facebook showed a man wearing a white shirt and white cap running along the road shoulder, against the flow of traffic.

Another video which appeared to be taken by a bus passenger on the road appeared to show the same man running into a vegetated area near the accident site.

The captions for both clips claimed that the man was the driver of a car involved in the accident and was fleeing the scene.

Police told AsiaOne that it was alerted to the accident at about 10.10am on Saturday.

The accident occurred near the Seletar West exit, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

A 63-year-old taxi driver and two passengers aged 42 were conscious when they were taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

According to the police, the car driver had left the scene before they arrived.

In an update to AsiaOne on Sunday, police said that efforts to trace the driver are underway and investigations are ongoing.

A video posted on Singapore Roads Accident.com's Facebook page showed a separate accident the same day of a man lying on the ground with bystanders attending to him.

A motorcycle was seen toppled over nearby.

From the video, the accident appeared to have occurred in Joo Chiat, near Fowlie Road.

According to police, the incident at 12.25pm involved a car and motorcycle along Joo Chiat Road towards the junction of Marine Parade Central and Fowlie Road.

A 46-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to the hospital and investigations are ongoing.

On Friday, a spate of accidents occurred, including one along Admiralty Road which claimed the life of a 30-year-old motorcyclist.

Another accident along Bedok North Road saw a white van in the left-most lane suddenly swerving 90 degrees to the right.

The vehicle went over the road divider and veered onto oncoming traffic on the opposite side.

candicecai@asiaone.com