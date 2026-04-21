Man, 47, to be charged for allegedly assaulting woman in Lucky Plaza

A 47-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday (April 22) for allegedly assaulting a woman in Lucky Plaza in February.

In a press release on Tuesday, the police said that they received a report regarding the alleged assault on a 33-year-old woman on Feb 8 from 304 Orchard Road, where Lucky Plaza is located.

She suffered injuries and experienced body pain after allegedly being hit and kicked by the man.

He also allegedly damaged her personal property during the altercation, said the police.

Videos of the incident had gone viral at the time, showing the man chasing after a woman on the sixth floor of Lucky Plaza.

In the video, a large crowd of bystanders can be seen screaming while others try to deescalate the situation.

According to preliminary investigations by the police, the man and woman are known to each other, and that the man had allegedly assaulted her on March 30, 2025.

The police, in consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers, had issued a 12-month conditional warning to him on May 8 last year for voluntarily causing hurt and for mischief in relation to the incident.

The man had breached the conditional warning by allegedly committing additional offences against her in February this year.

He will be charged with two counts of voluntarily causing hurt.

If convicted, he will face a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to $5,000 or both.

He will also be charged with two counts of mischief, which can result in a jail term of up to two years, a fine or both if convicted.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com