Man charged with trespassing into Sentosa toilet and groping woman's breasts on New Year's Day

A man has been charged for allegedly trespassing into a female toilet at Siloso Beach in Sentosa and molesting a woman in the early hours of New Year's Day.

25-year-old Subramanian Muralimanogarjoshi, was charged on Monday (Jan 2) with one count each for criminal trespass and outrage of modesty with wrongful restraint, reported CNA.

Charge sheets state that Subramanian, an Indian national, trespassed a female toilet at Siloso Beach at approximately 2.55am on Jan 1.

He then allegedly shoved a woman into a cubicle, locked the door and groped her breasts.

The police was alerted to the incident about half an hour later.

Clementi Police Division officers identified and arrested the accused within two hours.

Subramanian was remanded on Monday and his case was adjourned to Jan 30.

For criminal trespass, he could be jailed for up to three months, fined up to $1,500 or both.

Subramanian could also face a potential jail term of between three and 10 years and caning if found guilty for outrage of modesty.

Sneaking photos of women at Siloso Beach

In early 2022, a video of a woman confronting a man for sneaking some photos of her and her sister at Siloso Beach went viral on social media.

In the video, the woman got hold of his mobile phone and asked "Look at this. You telling me you never take (our photos)?"

When the man asked for his phone back, the woman said: "Don't f****ing come close to me. I will punch your f***ing face right now".

According to her, there were eight to nine photographs of her and her sister on his mobile phone.

The man took to Instagram to apologise to the two women the following day, admitting that he should not have taken photos of them without consent.

He also apologised for touching the woman as he tried to move her out of the way outside the toilet, saying: "I am sorry for offending you and making you two feel uncomfortable."

